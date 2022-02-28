(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to a win while Kansas State lost a tight one in men’s regional college basketball on Monday.
Iowa (21-8, 11-7): Iowa rolled to an 82-61 win over Northwestern (13-15, 6-13). Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon had 18 points. Connor McCaffery added 17 points in the win.
Kansas State (14-15, 6-11): Kansas State lost a 73-68 Big 12 meeting with No. 12 Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5). Mike McGuirl led the way for K-State with 18 points and five rebounds while Selton Miguel added 14 points. Nijel Pack pitched in 13 points, and Mark Smith posted 11 points with six boards in the loss for the Wildcats.