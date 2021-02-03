Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy. Snow showers before noon. Becoming sunny later. Some blowing and drifting snow. High 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.