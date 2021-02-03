(KMAland) -- Creighton lost at home on Wednesday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Creighton (13-5, 9-4): Creighton dropped a Big East home matchup with Georgetown (5-8, 3-5). Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays in scoring with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Mitch Ballock added 16 points, and Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop finished with 14 points apiece.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/3)
Big 12 Conference
TCU 81 Oklahoma State 78
Big East Conference
Georgetown 86 Creighton 79
St. John’s 70 Villanova 59
Seton Hall 60 Providence 43
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 75 Kentucky 70
Alabama 78 LSU 60
South Carolina 72 Florida 66