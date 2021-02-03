NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton lost at home on Wednesday in men’s regional college basketball action.

Creighton (13-5, 9-4): Creighton dropped a Big East home matchup with Georgetown (5-8, 3-5). Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays in scoring with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Mitch Ballock added 16 points, and Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop finished with 14 points apiece.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/3) 

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 81 Oklahoma State 78

Big East Conference 

Georgetown 86 Creighton 79

St. John’s 70 Villanova 59

Seton Hall 60 Providence 43

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 75 Kentucky 70

Alabama 78 LSU 60

South Carolina 72 Florida 66

