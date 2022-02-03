(KMAland) -- UMKC and Omaha were on opposite ends of close games in a light Thursday night of men's regional college hoops action.
Omaha (4-19, 3-9): North Dakota State (15-8, 7-4) held off Omaha for the 71-64 win. Felix Lemetti had 17 points, five assists and three rebounds to lead the Mavericks. Darrius Hughes played 19 minutes off the bench and scored 12 points while Dylan Brougham posted 10 points. Frankie Fiedler finished with nine points and six boards.
UMKC (14-9, 7-4): Marvin Nesbitt. Jr's double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) led the Roos to an 81-72 win over St. Thomas-Minnesota (8-13, 2-7). Evan Gilyard II had a team-high 23 points and handed out six assists while Arkel Lamar had 18 points and seven rebounds.