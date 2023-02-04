(KMAland) -- Iowa State handled Kansas, Iowa won a thriller with Illinois, Drake took a 2 OT win, Creighton kept winning, Northwest did the same and more from men’s regional college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (16-6, 7-3) & Kansas (18-5, 6-4): Iowa State stopped a brief two-game skid with a 68-53 win over Kansas. Jaren Holmes had 15 points and six boards, Osun Osunniyi pitched in 13 points and Tre King came off the bench for 10 points to lead the Cyclones. Jalen Wilson poured in 26 points and had nine rebounds for KU.
Iowa (15-8, 7-5): Iowa edged past Illinois (16-7, 7-5) for an 81-79 win. Tony Perkins had a career game with 32 points on 15/16 from the free throw line. Kris Murray added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Filip Rebraca posted 13 points for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (12-12, 8-6): Northern Iowa took a 77-69 loss at home to Bradley (17-8, 10-4). James Betz had 16 points and six boards, and Michael Duax added 14 points for the Panthers. Bowen Born pitched in 11 points in the loss.
Drake (19-6, 10-4): Drake won a wild double overtime battle with Valparaiso (10-15, 4-10), 85-82. Tucker DeVries had a huge game with 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Roman Penn pitched in 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the win for the Bulldogs.
Creighton (15-8, 9-3): Creighton kept up their winning ways with a 66-61 victory over Villanova (10-13, 4-8). Trey Alexander had a 27-point game while Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points and five boards with three blocks. Ryan Nembhard scored 10 points and had five assists.
Omaha (7-18, 3-10): Omaha fell to Western Illinois (15-9, 8-5), 75-72, giving up a 12-point run in the final 10 minutes. JJ White had 16 points and four assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler added 12 points, six boards and five assists, and Dylan Brougham had 12 points of his own. Jaeden Marshall also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Northwest Missouri State (21-2, 14-2): Northwest Missouri State had no trouble with Washburn (10-11, 7-8) in a 79-53 win. Wes Dreamer hit seven 3s and had 25 points while Bennett Stirtz pitched in 16 and Diego Bernard had 10 for the Bearcats. Byron Alexander came off the bench to score 14 points.
Missouri (17-6, 5-5): Missouri lost in SEC play to Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7), 63-52. DeAndre Gholston scored 12 points, D’Moi Hodge pitched in 11 and Kobe Brown added 10 for the Tigers.
Kansas City (10-15, 6-6): UMKC was routed in Summit League play by Oral Roberts (21-4, 12-0), 85-57. Shemarri Allen had 16 points, Allen David Mukeba Jr. pitched in 12 and RayQuawndis Mitchell had 11 for the Roos.
Kansas State (18-5, 6-4): Kansas State lost in Big 12 Conference play to Texas (19-4, 8-2), 69-66. Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points for the Wildcats while Desi Sills had 11 points off the bench and Markquis Nowell finished with 10 points.