(KMAland) -- Iowa blew a double-digit second-half lead in a loss to Ohio State in men’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (13-5, 7-4): Iowa blew an 11-point second-half lead and lost 89-85 to Ohio State (15-4, 9-4). Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge had 18 points each for the Hawkeyes while Joe Wieskamp finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Garza added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/4)
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 89 Iowa 85
Rutgers 76 Minnesota 72