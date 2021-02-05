Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha lost to Western Illinois in men’s regional college basketball action on Friday.

Omaha (2-15, 0-7): Omaha dropped another Summit League game to Western Illinois (4-12, 2-7), 85-77. Ayo Akinwole had 27 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks while Nick Ferrarini added 11 points and Marlon Ruffin put in 10.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/5)

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 55 Maryland 50

Summit League 

Western Illinois 85 Omaha 77

North Dakota 85 Denver 82 — OT

South Dakota 64 South Dakota State 56

North Dakota State 61 Oral Roberts 54

