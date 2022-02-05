(KMAland) -- It was a winning Saturday for Northwest Missouri State, UNI, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State while ISU, Nebraska, Omaha and Drake were on the other end in regional men’s college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (21-2, 14-1): Wes Dreamer had 23 points and Trevor Hudgins added 21 for the Bearcats in an 84-61 win over Missouri Western (9-12, 5-8). Luke Waters finished with 11 points while Diego Bernard had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.
Iowa State (16-7, 3-7): Iowa State struggled through an 18-point second half in a 63-41 loss to Texas (17-6, 6-4). Izaiah Brockington had 12 points and eight rebounds while Tyrese Hunter added 10 points for the Cyclones in the loss.
Nebraska (6-17, 0-12): Nebraska was routed by Northwestern (11-10, 4-8) in Big Ten Conference action. CJ Wilcher had 15 points to lead the Huskers on offense. Bryce McGowens added 10 points and three rebounds in the defeat.
Omaha (4-20, 3-10) Omaha lost another Summit League contest at North Dakota (5-20, 1-11), 92-85. Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks with 35 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Marco Smith chipped in 13 points and three steals.
Northern Iowa (13-9, 9-3) & Drake (17-7, 8-3): Northern Iowa nabbed a 74-69 overtime win over Drake. Noah Carter had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers while Trae Berhow pitched in 16 points. Tywhon Pickford also had a strong game for UNI with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Drake had five players in double figures, led by 15 and eight rebounds from Tucker DeVries. D.J. Wilkins pitched in 13 points, Roman Penn had 11 and Garrett Sturtz finished with 10 and 11 rebounds. ShanQuan Hemphill added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (9-13, 3-6): Missouri grabbed a 70-66 Southeastern Conference road win over Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6). Kobe Brown shot 11/12 from the free throw line and scored 21 points with six rebounds and six assists. Jarron Coleman added 12 points and four assists, and Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray finished with 11 points each in the win.
Kansas (19-3, 8-1): Kansas rolled to an 83-59 win over Baylor (19-4, 7-3). Christian Braun had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks in the win. Jalen Wilson pitched in 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Kansas State (12-10, 4-6): Kansas State nabbed a 75-63 Big 12 Conference road win over TCU (15-5, 4-4). Nijel Pack had a big night for the Wildcats with 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Mark Smith pitched in 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markquis Powell added 14 points, six boards and six assists, and Mike McGuirl finished with 13 points for KSU.