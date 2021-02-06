(KMAland) -- Wins for Northwest, Creighton, Drake and Missouri and defeats for ISU, Nebraska, Omaha, UNI, Kansas and K-State in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-1): Northwest Missouri State picked up a come-from-behind 70-64 win over Missouri Western (8-5). Ryan Hawkins had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats while Trevor Hudgins added 14 points, Wes Dreamer scored 13 and Diego Bernard put in 12 with nine rebounds.
Iowa State (2-11, 0-8): Iowa State dropped a tight 79-72 Big 12 game to Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4). Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 21 points and seven rebounds while Solomon Young had 12 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands and Javan Johnson had 11 points each.
Nebraska (4-9, 0-6): Nebraska returned to action for the first time since January 10th, falling to Michigan State (9-7, 3-7), 66-56. Trey McGowens led the Huskers with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Lat Mayen chipped in 10 points.
Creighton (14-5, 10-4): Creighton avenged an earlier loss to Marquette (9-10, 5-8) with a 71-68 victory in the Big East Conference. Christian Bishop had 14 points and eight rebounds while Damien Jefferson added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Marcus Zegarowski also scored 13 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 11 points.
Omaha (2-16, 0-8): Ayo Akinwole poured in 27 points, but Omaha lost 85-77 to Western Illinois (5-12, 3-7). Nick Ferrarini added 11 points and Marlon Ruffin put in 10 for the Mavericks.
Drake (18-0, 9-0): Shanquan Hemphill scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Drake stayed unbeaten with an 80-77 win at Valparaiso (6-12, 3-6). Tremell Murphy added 11 points and 11 boards, Joseph Yesufu scored 12 points and Roman Penn and DJ Wilkins had 10 points apiece.
Northern Iowa (5-12, 3-8): Northern Iowa dropped another MVC battle with Indiana State (11-7, 8-5), 61-57. Austin Phyfe led the Panthers with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Trae Berhow put in 11 points and Noah Carter had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (12-7, 6-5): Kansas lost their fifth straight road game to West Virginia (13-5, 6-3), 91-79. Marcus Garrett scored 18 points to lead the Jayhawks while David McCormack had 17 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Wilson pitched in 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji had 13 points and Christian Braun put in 11 points with seven boards.
Kansas State (5-15, 1-10): The Wildcats dropped another, 73-62, to Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4). Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack scored 16 points each, and Kaosi Ezeagu added 10 for K-Sate in the defeat.
Missouri (13-3, 6-3): Missouri handed Alabama (15-5, 10-1) their first SEC loss, 68-65. Dru Smith scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four assists while Kobe Brown added 13 points and nine boards. Mark Smith chipped in 12 points and five steals.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/6)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 79 Iowa State 72
Texas Tech 73 Kansas State 62
West Virginia 91 Kansas 79
Oklahoma State 75 Texas 67 — 2 OT
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 66 Nebraska 56
Illinois 75 Wisconsin 60
Purdue 75 Northwestern 70
Big East Conference
Creighton 71 Marquette 68
Butler 68 DePaul 58
Seton Hall 80 UConn 73
St. John’s 92 Providence 81
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 80 Valparaiso 77
Indiana State 61 Northern Iowa 57
Loyola Chicago 68 Evansville 55
Missouri State 74 Illinois State 67
Bradley 74 Southern Illinois 66
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 68 Alabama 65
Tennessee 82 Kentucky 71
Mississippi State 75 South Carolina 59
Ole Miss 86 Auburn 84 — OT
Georgia 73 Vanderbilt 70
Summit League
Western Illinois 85 Omaha 77
Denver 85 North Dakota 81 — OT
South Dakota State 89 South Dakota 78
Oral Roberts 80 North Dakota State 74