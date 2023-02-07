(KMAland) -- Tucker DeVries had himself a night, Kansas State recorded a crucial Big 12 victory and Missouri got an SEC win on Tuesday.
Drake (20-6, 11-4): Drake didn't have much trouble with Murray State (13-12, 8-7) in a 92-68 victory. Tucker DeVries went crazy with 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting while Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Okay Djamgouz had nine points off the bench.
Kansas State (19-5, 7-4): The Wildcats stayed afloat in the Big 12 with an 82-61 win over TCU. Markquis Nowell had 18 points and seven rebounds while Desi Sills and Keyontae Johnson had 14 points each. Tykei Greene and David N'Guessan also reached double figures with respective performances of 13 and 10 points. Johnson grabbed seven rebounds, and Nowell passed out seven assists.
Missouri (18-6, 6-5): Missouri fended off South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) for an 83-74 win. Kobe Brown had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers while Shawn East II (15), Nick Honor (14) and D'Moi Hodge (12) had double-digit performances in the win.