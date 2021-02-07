(KMAland) -- Drake lost for the first time, Iowa fell to Indiana and UNI edged Indiana State in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa (13-6, 7-5): Iowa blew an early 13-point lead in a 67-65 loss to Indiana (10-8, 5-6). Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza scored 18 points each while Jordan Bohannon added 11 and Keegan Murray put in 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (6-12, 4-8): Noah Carter poured in 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lift the Panthers to a 70-67 win over Indiana State. Austin Phyfe added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Trae Berhow finished with 10 points and five assists.
Drake (18-1, 9-1): Drake dropped their first game of the season to Valparaiso, 74-57. Roman Penn had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs while Shanquan Hemphill pitched in 12 points and 10 rebounds.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/7)
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 67 Iowa 65
Big East Conference
Villanova 84 Georgetown 74
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 74 Drake 57
Northern Iowa 70 Indiana State 67
Loyola Chicago 69 Evansville 58
Missouri State 72 Illinois State 62
Southern Illinois 69 Bradley 68