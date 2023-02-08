(KMAland) -- Creighton was the lone regional winner in men's college basketball action on Wednesday night.
Iowa State (16-7, 7-4): Foul trouble doomed the Cyclones in a 76-71 loss to West Virginia (15-9, 4-7). Jaren Holmes had a team-high 18 points while Tamin Lipsey had 16 points and Caleb Grill registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur added eight points in the loss.
Nebraska (11-14, 4-10): Another big night from Keisei Tominaga wasn't enough for the Huskers in a 93-72 loss to Michigan (14-10, 8-5). Tominaga dropped 24 points in the defeat while Derrick Walker chipped in 15. Sam Griesel posted nine points.
Creighton (16-8, 10-3): The Bluejays were a 75-62 winner over Seton Hall (15-10, 8-6). Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds while Ryan Nembhard had 15 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (12-13, 8-7): The Panthers lost to Evansville (5-21, 1-14), 71-59. Tytan Anderson had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Landon Wolf mustered 14 points. James Betz scored 10, and Bowen Born totaled nine.