NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton won ugly, Kansas City was a winner in the Summit League and Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Missouri all lost in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.

Northwest Missouri State (21-3, 14-2): Northwest Missouri State lost a 75-56 MIAA meeting with Emporia State (17-6, 2-5). Trevor Hudgins had 20 points while Luke Waters had 16 for the Bearcats.

Iowa State (16-8, 3-8): Iowa State dropped another Big 12 Conference game to West Virginia (14-9, 3-7), 79-63. Tyrese Hunter had 22 points and four assists for the Cyclones while Caleb Grill put in 12 points and Izaiah Brockington finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Creighton (14-8, 6-5): Creighton won a low-scoring Big East battle with Butler (11-13, 4-9), 54-52. Arthur Kaluma scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bluejays while Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins put in 15 points in the win.

Missouri (9-14, 3-7): Missouri fell to Vanderbilt (13-10, 5-6), 70-62, in Southeastern Conference play. Javon Pickett was the only player in double figures for the Tigers with 15 points.

Kansas City (16-9, 9-4): Kansas City got 22 points from Marvin Nesbitt Jr. in a 76-67 win over St. Thomas (8-15, 2-9). Evan Gilyard added 18 points on 10/10 from the free throw line line while Arkel Lamar added 15 poi’s and seven rebounds for the Roos.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.