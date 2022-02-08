(KMAland) -- Creighton won ugly, Kansas City was a winner in the Summit League and Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Missouri all lost in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (21-3, 14-2): Northwest Missouri State lost a 75-56 MIAA meeting with Emporia State (17-6, 2-5). Trevor Hudgins had 20 points while Luke Waters had 16 for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (16-8, 3-8): Iowa State dropped another Big 12 Conference game to West Virginia (14-9, 3-7), 79-63. Tyrese Hunter had 22 points and four assists for the Cyclones while Caleb Grill put in 12 points and Izaiah Brockington finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Creighton (14-8, 6-5): Creighton won a low-scoring Big East battle with Butler (11-13, 4-9), 54-52. Arthur Kaluma scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bluejays while Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins put in 15 points in the win.
Missouri (9-14, 3-7): Missouri fell to Vanderbilt (13-10, 5-6), 70-62, in Southeastern Conference play. Javon Pickett was the only player in double figures for the Tigers with 15 points.
Kansas City (16-9, 9-4): Kansas City got 22 points from Marvin Nesbitt Jr. in a 76-67 win over St. Thomas (8-15, 2-9). Evan Gilyard added 18 points on 10/10 from the free throw line line while Arkel Lamar added 15 poi’s and seven rebounds for the Roos.