(KMAland) -- Kansas found a win while Nebraska did not in men’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Nebraska (4-10, 0-7): Nebraska struggled through another Big Ten loss to Minnesota (12-7, 5-7), 79-61. Lat Mayen had a career-high 15 points to lead the Huskers while Shamiel Stevenson added 14 points.
Kansas (13-7, 7-5): Kansas got on the right track with a 78-66 win over Oklahoma State (12-6, 5-6). David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Marcus Garrett added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Christian Braun pitched in 15 points, Jalen Wilson had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji tallied 10 points and four steals.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/8)
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 79 Nebraska 61
Ohio State 73 Maryland 65
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 78 Oklahoma State 66