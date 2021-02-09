(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Creighton were winners while Iowa State and Kansas State both lost in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-1, 15-1): Northwest was dominant in a 79-56 win over Missouri Western (8-7, 8-7). Ryan Hawkins had another big night with 34 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Trevor Hudgins added 16 points while Luke Waters pitched in 10.
Iowa State (2-12, 0-9): Rasir Bolton scored 26 points and added six rebounds and five assists for Iowa State in a 79-76 loss to TCU (11-7, 4-5). Jalen Coleman-Lands pitched in 12 points and Jaden Walker added 10 for the Cyclones.
Creighton (15-5, 11-4): Christian Bishop had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Creighton in a 63-48 win over Georgetown (5-10, 3-7). Mitch Ballock hit four 3s and scored 14 points, and Damien Jefferson had 12 points with six boards and four assists.
Kansas State (5-16, 1-11): Kansas State dropped an 80-77 battle with No. 13 Texas (12-5, 6-4). Nijel Pack had 22 points and Mike McGuirl finished with 18 for the Wildcats.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/9)
Big 12 Conference
TCU 79 Iowa State 76
Texas 80 Kansas State 77
West Virginia 82 Texas Tech 71
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 60 Penn State 58
Big East Conference
Creighton 63 Georgetown 48
Butler 76 St. John’s 73 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 81 South Carolina 78
Arkansas 81 Kentucky 80
Auburn 73 Vanderbilt 67