(KMAland) -- Nebraska nabbed their first Big Ten win, UNI was also a winner and Drake and K-State fell in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (7-17, 1-12): Nebraska picked up their first Big Ten Conference win over Minnesota (11-9, 2-9), 78-65. Alonzo Verge Jr. led three players in double figures with 20 points, four assists and three steals while Bryce McGowens added 16 points and four boards. Derrick Walker pitched in 11 points and seven rebounds, and Trey McGowens had six points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Huskers.
Northern Iowa (13-9, 9-3): Northern Iowa kept up their winning ways with a 53-44 victory over Southern Illinois (12-12, 5-7). AJ Green had 24 points to lead the UNI offense while Nate Heise had five points and 10 rebounds and Trae Berhow went for seven points and 11 boards.
Drake (17-8, 8-4): Drake dropped a Missouri Valley Conference home battle with Missouri State (18-8, 9-4), 66-62. Garrett Sturtz, ShanQuan Hemphill and Darnell Bodie all scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins put in 10 points in the defeat.
Kansas State (12-11, 4-7): Nijel Pack poured in 31 points for Kansas State, but it came in a 75-60 loss to No. 10 Baylor (20-4, 8-3). Mark Smith added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats in the loss.