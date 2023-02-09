(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action.
Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
Omaha (7-19, 3-11): North Dakota State (10-15, 7-6) used a 47-17 first half for an 84-58 win over Omaha. Frankie Fidler had 14 points while Mound City alum Tony Osburn and Jaeden Marshall had 12 points apiece.
Kansas City (11-15, 7-6): Kansas City was a 76-64 winner over Western Illinois (15-10, 8-6). Shemarri Allen had 26 points to lead the way while RayQuawndis Mitchell had 16 points and Babacar Diallo scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. David Allen Mukeba Jr accounted for nine points and seven rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (22-2, 15-2): The Bearcats beat Rogers State, 67-51. Bennett Stirtz had 18 points and grabbed six boards while Diego Bernard had 14 points and seven rebounds and Wes Dreamer accounted for 13. Byron Alexander tallied nine points and grabbed five rebounds, and Daniel Abreu grabbed eight points.