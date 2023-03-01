(KMAland) -- Creighton, Missouri and K-State picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Creighton (19-11, 13-6): Creighton rolled to a 99-59 win over Georgetown (7-24, 2-18). Trey Alexander hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points with four assists while Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Arthur Kaluma put in 13 points with seven boards and Ryan Nembhard had 10 points and six assists.
Missouri (22-8, 10-7): Missouri was an 81-76 winner over LSU (13-17, 2-15). The Tigers got 23 points and five steals from D’Moi Hodge and 20 points from DeAndre Gholston. Noah Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Kansas State (23-7, 11-6): Kansas State snagged an 85-69 win over Oklahoma (14-16, 4-13) in Big 12 conference play. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 19 points and five rebounds while Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and five boards for the Wildcats. Desi Sills pitched in 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Markquis Nowell finished with 11 points and 10 assists.