(KMAland) -- Nebraska won their second consecutive game while Missouri and Kansas were both losers in Tuesday's men's regional college basketball action.
Kansas (23-6, 12-4): TCU (19-9, 8-8) oustcored Kansas, 40-29, in the second half for the 74-64 win. Jalen Wilson (13 points, seven rebounds) and Ochai Agbaji (13 points, eight rebounds) led Kansas. David McCormack added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Christian Braun had 10 points and five rebounds.
Nebraska (9-21, 3-16): The Huskers sprung an upset with a 78-70 win over No. 23 Ohio State (18-9, 11-7). Bryce McGowens had 26 points while Alonzo Verge double-doubled with 13 points and 11 assists. He also snagged five rebounds. CJ Wilcher came off the bench for 15 points.
Missouri (10-20, 4-13): Missouri suffered a close 83-72 loss to South Carolina (18-11, 9-8). Javon Pickett had 23 points and five rebounds in the loss while Kobe Brown nearly had a double-double with 19 points and eight rebounds. Trevon Brazile also came close to a double-double, recording nine points nad nine rebounds.