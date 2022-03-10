(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Kansas moved on while ISU was blitzed by Texas Tech and Missouri’s season was ended on Thursday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Iowa State (20-12): Iowa State lost in the Big 12 Conference Tournament to Texas Tech (24-8), 72-41. Tyrese Hunter scored a team-high nine points and had five rebounds, as the Cyclones shot just 31.3% from the field and turned it over 20 times.
Iowa (23-9): Iowa rolled to a 112-76 win over Northwestern (15-16) in the Big Ten Tournament. Keegan Murray scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon (17 points), Payton Sandfort (13 points), Filip Rebraca (10 points, 9 rebounds) and Patrick McCaffery (10 points) all scored in double figures.
Creighton (21-10): Ryan Hawkins had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for Creighton in a 74-63 win over Marquette (19-12) in the Big East Tournament. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds, Arthur Kaluma added 14 points of his own and Trey Alexander chipped in 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Kansas (26-6): Kansas had no trouble with West Virginia (16-17) in an 87-63 Big 12 Tournament win. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points, Jalen Wilson pitched in 15 and Christian Braun tallied 11 points and 14 rebounds. Mitch Lightfoot also had 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Missouri (12-21): Missouri’s season came to a finish with a 76-68 loss to LSU (22-10) in the SEC Tournament. DaJuan Gordon had 19 points and six rebounds, and Trevon Brazile posted 15 points and eight boards of his own. Javon Pickett also scored 14 points.