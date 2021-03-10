(KMAland) -- K-State moved on in the Big 12 Tournament while Iowa State and Nebraska both had their seasons come to a finish on Wednesday in regional men’s basketball action.
Iowa State (2-22): Iowa State had their season come to a finish with a 79-73 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Rasir Bolton had 18 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 14 and Javan Johnson added 10 for the Cyclones.
Nebraska (7-20): Nebraska blew a 14-point halftime lead in a 72-66 loss to Penn State (11-13). Trey McGowens led three players in double figures with 13 points. Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12 apiece for the Huskers.
Kansas State (9-19): Kansas State advanced in the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 71-50 victory over TCU (12-14). Nijel Pack put in 23 points with six rebounds and five assists to lead the Wildcats while Mike McGuirl added 17 points and five assists.