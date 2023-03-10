(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas were both winners in their respective conference tournaments on Friday.
Kansas (27-6) & Iowa State (19-13): Kansas beat Iowa State 71-58 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Jalen Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks while Gradey Dick had 15 points and five boards. DaJuan Harris Jr accounted for 11 points, six assists and four steals, and KJ Adams Jr. had eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Jaren Holmes dropped 16 for Iowa State while Robert Jones posted 11 points and five rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur and Osun Osunniyi had eight points each.
Creighton (21-12): The Bluejays were no match for Xavier (25-8) in the Big East Tournament semifinals, falling 82-60. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 18 points while Baylor Scheierman scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Trey Alexander accounted for 12 points and four rebounds in the loss.
Missouri (24-8): Missouri beat Tennessee (23-10) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, 79-71. D’Moi Hodge had 26 points while Kobe Brown fell just shy of a double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds. DeAndre Gholston scored 10 points while Nick Honor and Noah Carter accounted for eight points each.