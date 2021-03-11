(KMAland) -- Creighton, Kansas and Missouri all moved to their respective conference tournament semifinals on Thursday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Creighton (19-7): Creighton rolled to an 87-56 win over Butler (10-15) in the Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Marcus Zegarowski scored 18 points with five assists and three steals to lead the Jays while Damien Jefferson added 14 points and Christian Bishop pitched in 10.
Kansas (19-8): Kansas held off a late charge from Oklahoma (15-9) to advance in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, 69-62. Ochai Agbaji had 26 points while Marcus Garrett added 17 points, five boards, four assists and three steals.
Kansas State (9-20): Kansas State’s season came to a finish with a 74-68 loss to Baylor (22-1) in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Nijel Pack and Davion Bradofrd scored 18 points each for the Wildcats while DaJuan Gordon pitched in 15.
Missouri (16-8): Xavier Pinson had 17 points while Dru Smith and Kobe Brown added 16 apiece to lead the Tigers in a 73-70 SEC Tournament Quarterfinal win over Georgia (14-12). Jeremiah Tilmon pitched in 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.