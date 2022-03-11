(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Kansas all moved on in their conference tournaments Friday in regional men’s college basketball.
Iowa (24-9): Iowa took another Big Ten Tournament win, 84-74, over Rutgers (18-13). Keegan Murray poured in 26 points with eight rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins finished with 16 points each.
Creighton (22-10): Creighton rolled to a Big East Tournament semifinal win over Providence (25-5), 85-58. Alex O’Connell scored 18 points while Arthur Kaluma put in 17 and Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander had 15 apiece. Ryan Hawkins added eight points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Kansas (27-6): Kansas won the rubber match with TCU (20-12) in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, 75-62. Ochai Agbaji had 22 points while Mitch Lightfoot put in 15 and Remy Martin added 10 for the Jayhawks.