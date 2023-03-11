(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State moved on in regional play while Kansas and Missouri both lost in their conference tournaments.
Missouri (24-9): Alabama (28-5) was a 72-61 winner in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday. D'Moi Hodge led Missouri with 21 points and nine rebounds while DeAndre Gholston accounted for 17 points. Noah Carter added 10 points, and Kobe Brown stuffed the stat sheet with six points and seven rebounds.
Kansas (27-7): Texas (26-8) pulled away from Kansas in a 76-56 win in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament. Jalen Wilson had 24 points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks while Joseph Yesufu had 11 points. Gradey Dick had six points and eight rebounds while DaJuan Harris Jr and K.J. Adams Jr. also had six points each.
Northwest Missouri State (31-2): The Bearcats rolled a 94-64 win over Southern Arkansas in the first round of regional play. Diego Bernard had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead the way. Bennett Stirtz and Wes Dreamer each accounted for 18 points apiece while Daniel Abreu had 12, Luke Waters posted 11 and Byron Alexander pitched in 10. Isaiah Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with four points, seven assists and nine rebounds.