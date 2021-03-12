(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton moved on in their respective conference tournaments on Friday in regional men’s college basketball.
Iowa (21-7): Iowa held Wisconsin (17-12) to just 26 points in the second half on their way to a 62-57 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win. Luka Garza had 24 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon added 11 points, and Joe Wieskamp posted 10 points in the win.
Creighton (20-7): Creighton edged past Connecticut (15-7), 59-56, to advance to the Big East Tournament championship. Damien Jefferson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Marcus Zegarowski put in 13 points. Christian Bishop added 11 points and seven boards.
Missouri (16-9): Missouri was eliminated in the SEC Tournament with a loss to Arkansas (22-5). Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 14 points while Dru Smith had 11 with five assists and three steals.