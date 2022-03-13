(KMAland) -- Iowa edged Indiana, Kansas won the Big 12 Tournament and Creighton lost in the Big East final Saturday in men’s college basketball.
Iowa (25-9): Iowa stormed back from a 12-point deficit to beat Indiana (20-13), 80-77. Keegan Murray had a big game with 32 points, nine boards and three assists, and Patrick McCaffery finished with 16 points. Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to make up the difference in the game, finishing with 12 points.
Creighton (22-11): Creighton lost to Villanova (26-7), 54-48, in the Big East championship game. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points and eight boards, and Alex O’Connell added 10 points in the defeat. Arthur Kaluma pitched in nine points and 12 boards.
Kansas (28-6): Kansas had five in double figures in a 74-65 win over Texas Tech (25-9). David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 16 points and seven boards, Christian Braun put in 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin both had 12 points.