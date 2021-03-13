(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton were both losers in their respective conference tournaments on Saturday.
Iowa (21-8): The Hawkeyes could never get over the hump in a 82-71 loss to Illinois in a Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinal. Luka Garza scored 21 points and corralled 12 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists. Joe Wieskamp added 12 points.
Creighton (20-8): Georgetown surprisingly routed Creighton 73-48 in the Big East Tournament final. Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 17 points. Alex O'Connell added 11.