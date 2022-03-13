(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northwest Missouri State both recorded impressive postseason wins on Sunday.
Iowa (26-9): Iowa beat Purdue 75-66 for the Hawkeyes' first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006. Keegan Murray had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Tony Perkins added 11 points and Payton Sandfort dropped 10. Kris Murray scored seven eight points in the win.
Northwest Missouri State (30-5): The Bearcats moved to a regional final with a 70-55 win over Washburn. Diego Bernard paced Northwest with 18 points and went a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. Wes Dreamer had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Isaiah Jackson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Byron Alexander added nine points in the win.