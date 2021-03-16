(Aberdeen) -- Northwest Missouri State came back to win a 91-86 overtime battle with Northern State in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Trevor Hudgins hit a game-tying 3 in the final moments of regulation and finished with 29 points to lead the Bearcats (25-2). Byron Alexander added a career-high 21 points, and Ryan Hawkins went over 2,000 career points on his way to 19 points and nine boards.
Northwest will play in the Elite Eight at Evansville, Indiana next Wednesday at a time to be determined.