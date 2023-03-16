(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas advanced and Iowa was eliminated from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
Iowa (19-14): Iowa fell out of the NCAA Tournament with an 83-75 loss to Auburn (21-12). Payton Sandfort scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for the Hawkeyes in the defeat. Kris Murray put in 15 points and grabbed nine boards, and Filip Rebraca pitched in 14 points and seven boards.
Missouri (25-9): D’Moi Hodge scored 23 points and added four rebounds and four steals for Missouri in a 76-65 win over Utah State (26-9). Kobe Brown added 19 points and eight rebounds, and DeAndre Gholston finished with 11 points. Noah Carter totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Kansas (28-7): Kansas rolled to a 96-68 win over Howard (22-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Gradey Dick added 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. KJ Adams posted 13 points, Dajuan Harris added 11 points and seven assists and Kevin McCullar put in 10 points with seven rebounds and five assists.