(KMAland) -- Creighton edged San Diego State, Iowa was upset by Richmond and Kansas had no issues with Texas Southern in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament on Thursday.
Creighton (23-11): Creighton edged past San Diego State (23-9), 72-69, in overtime, scoring the final nine points of regulation to force the extra period. Trey Alexander had a big game with 18 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner posted 16 points and 10 boards before leaving with a knee injury. Alex O’Connell (15 points, 8 rebounds), Arthur Kaluma (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Ryan Hawkins (10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) also scored in double figures.
Iowa (26-10): Iowa suffered an upset defeat at the hands of Richmond (24-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 67-63. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and nine rebounds while Patrick McCaffery added 18 points.
Kansas (29-6): Kansas rolled to an 83-56 win over Texas Southern (19-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Remy Martin had a team-high 15 points off the bench while Christian Braun added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. DaJuan Harris tallied 12 points, and Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji put in 11 apiece.