NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State advanced in the NCAA basketball tournament while Iowa State lost thanks to a horrific shooting performance on Friday.

Iowa State (19-14): Iowa State shot horrendously in a 59-41 loss to Pittsburgh (24-11). The Cyclones did have three players in double figures in the loss with Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur scoring 12 apiece and Tre King going for 11.

Creighton (22-12): Creighton pulled away for a 72-63 win over NC State (23-11). Ryan Kalkbrenner exploded for 31 points and seven rebounds while Ryan Nembhard, Arthur Kaluma and Baylor Scheierman all scored 10 points for the Jays.

Kansas State (24-9): Kansas State advanced in the NCAA Men’s Tournament, 77-65, over Montana State (25-10). Keyontae Johnson had 18 points and eight rebounds while Markquis Nowell finished with 17 points, 14 assists and six boards. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 13 points and David N’Guessan had 10.

