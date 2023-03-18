(KMAland) -- The Missouri and Kansas men both lost in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Missouri (25-10): Missouri fell to Princeton (23-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 78-63. The Tigers gave up 12 3-pointers and struggled from 3-point range (6/22). DeAndre Gholston had 19 points to lead the Tigers. Noah Carter added 14 points and Kobe Brown put in 12 with seven points and three assists.
Kansas (28-8): Kansas blew a 12-point second-half lead and were ousted from the NCAA Tournament in a 72-71 loss to Arkansas (22-13). The Jayhawks got 20 points and four rebounds from Jalen Wilson while KJ Adams (14 points), Kevin McCullar (13) and Dajuan Harris (12) also scored in double figures.