NCAA Tournament
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Check out the complete rundown from the first full day of NCAA Tournament action.

MIDWEST: 1 Illinois (24-6) over 16 Drexel (12-8): Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Illinois to a 78-49 win. 

SOUTH: 1 Baylor (23-2) over 16 Harford (15-9): MaCio Teague had 22 points for Baylor in a 79-55 win over Hartford.

MIDWEST: 2 Houston (25-3) over 15 Cleveland State (19-8): Houston rolled to an 87-56 win behind Quentin Grimes, who had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. 

SOUTH: 15 Oral Roberts (17-10) over 2 Ohio State (21-10)

SOUTH: 3 Arkansas (23-6) over 14 Colgate (14-2): Justin Smith pulled in 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lift Arkansas to an 85-68 win.

MIDWEST: 4 Oklahoma State (21-8) over 13 Liberty (23-6): The Cowboys survived Liberty with a 69-60 victory behind 21 points and seven rebounds from Avery Anderson.

MIDWEST 3 West Virginia (19-9) over 14 Morehead State (23-8): Miles McBride had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists for West Virginia in an 84-67 win.

MIDWEST: 11 Syracuse (17-9) over 6 San Diego State (23-5): Syracuse made 15 3-pointers and got 30 points from Buddy Boeheim in a 78-62 win.

MIDWEST: 8 Loyola Chicago (25-4) over 9 Georgia Tech (17-9): Lucas Williamson spearheaded a 10-point comeback in a 71-60 victory, scoring 21 points with six boards and four assists.

SOUTH: 5 Villanova (17-6) over 12 Winthrop (23-2): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 73-63 win over Winthrop.

SOUTH: 13 North Texas (18-9) over 4 Purdue (18-10): North Texas won 78-69 in overtime behind 24 points and 12 rebounds from Javion Hamlet.

SOUTH: 6 Texas Tech (18-10) over 11 Utah State (20-9): Mac McClung had 16 points in a 65-53 win for Texas Tech.

SOUTH: 7 Florida (15-9) over 10 Virginia Tech (15-7): Colin Castleton led Florida in a 75-70 overtime win with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

MIDWEST: 12 Oregon State (18-12) over 5 Tennessee (18-9): Oregon State nabbed a 70-56 upset behind 16 points from Roman Silva.

SOUTH: 9 Wisconsin (18-12) over 8 North Carolina (18-11): Brad Davison (29 points) and D’Mitrick Trice (21 points) combined to score 50 points in leading Wisconsin to an 85-62 win.

MIDWEST: 10 Rutgers (16-11) over 7 Clemson (16-8): Caleb McConnell came off the bench to finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-56 Rutgers win.

NIT SCOREBOARD 

Colorado State 75 Buffalo 73

Louisiana Tech 70 Ole Miss 61

