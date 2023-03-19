(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State both moved on to the Sweet Sixteen with wins in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday.
Creighton (23-12): Creighton cruised on to the Sweet Sixteen with an 85-76 win over Baylor (23-11). Ryan Nembhard exploded for 30 points to lead the way for the Bluejays while Trey Alexander added 17 points, eight boards and five assists, Arthur Kaluma pitched in 11 points and seven boards and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 10 points and seven rebounds of his own.
Kansas State (25-9): Markquis Nowell had 27 points and nine assists to lead Kansas State in a 75-69 NCAA Tournament win over Kentucky (22-12). Keyontae Johnson added 13 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Desi Sills pitched in 12 points apiece for the Wildcats.