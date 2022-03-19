(KMAland) -- Kansas beat Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, UNI fell in the NIT and Drake advanced in the CBI in men’s regional college basketball on Saturday.
Kansas (30-6) & Creighton (23-12): Kansas held off Creighton for a 79-72 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Remy Martin scored 20 points and added seven rebounds with four assists for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji pitched in 15 points and eight boards, Jalen Wilson added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Christian Braun put in 13 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists.
Arthur Kaluma led Creighton with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Alex O’Connell had 16 points and three assists. Ryan Hawkins and Trey Alexander also scored 14 points on the day. Hawkins pitched in six rebounds while Alexander had nine assists.
Northern Iowa (20-12): Northern Iowa lost in round two of the NIT, falling to BYU (24-10), 90-71. Noah Carter had 24 points and five rebounds to lead UNI in the defeat. AJ Green added 16 points and five assists, and Trae Berhow tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.
Drake (25-10): Drake beat Fort Wayne (21-12) in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational, 87-65. Okay Djamgouz led the Bulldogs with 20 points on the day. Tucker DeVries pitched in 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Garrett Sturtz pitched in 14 points of his own. ShanQuan Hemphill finished with 11 points, and Tremell Murphy added 10 points.