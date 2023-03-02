(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State both advanced in their respective conference tournaments on Thursday in regional men’s college basketball.
Northern Iowa (14-17): Northern Iowa advanced in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 75-62 win over Illinois State (11-21). Bowen Born had 23 points and five assists, and Michael Duax added 19 points and five boards for the Panthers in the win. Tytan Anderson pitched in 16 points for UNI.
Northwest Missouri State (28-2): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 65-52 win over Missouri Western (14-16) at the MIAA Tournament. Wes Dreamer had 22 points and eight rebonds, and Diego Bernard added 16 points, nine boards and five assists. Bennett Stirtz pitched in six points and 10 assists, and Byron Alexander scored 12 points off the bench.