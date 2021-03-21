(KMAland) -- Creighton, Iowa and Kansas advanced while Missouri and Drake dropped out of the NCAA Tournament on the second full day of the tournament.
Check out a recap of all 16 NCAA Tournament games on Saturday below:
WEST: 7 Oregon over 10 VCU via no contest: Oregon advanced in the tournament due to COVID issues within the VCU program.
EAST: 14 Abilene Christian (24-4) over 3 Texas (19-8): Joe Pleasant’s free throws with just under two seconds remaining lifted Abilene Christian to a 53-52 win. Pleasant and Coryon Mason scored 11 points each to lead the Wildcats. Andrew Jones, who had just hit a go-ahead 3, finished with 13 points for the Longhorns. Jericho Sims added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
EAST: 11 UCLA (19-9) over 6 BYU (20-7): Johnny Juzang poured in 27 points and added five rebounds for the Bruins in a 73-62 victory. Alex Barcello topped BYU with 20 points and five boards.
WEST: 1 Gonzaga (27-0) over 16 Norfolk State (17-8): Corey Kispert hit six 3s and scored 23 points for Gonzaga in a 98-55 win. Norfolk State got 12 points each from Devante Carter and Kyonze Chavis.
WEST: 8 Oklahoma (16-10) over 9 Missouri (16-10): Oklahoma edged past Missouri, 72-68. Austin Reaves finished with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds, and Brady Manek had 19 points for the Sooners. Dru Smith put in 20 points, and Mark Smith scored 16 with 12 boards for the Tigers.
WEST: 13 Ohio (17-7) over 4 Virginia (18-7): Ohio stopped Virginia’s title defense with a 62-58 win. Jason Preston had 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in the win for the Bobcats. Virginia’s Sam Hauser scored 15 points with nine boards.
EAST: 10 Maryland (17-13) over Connecticut (15-8): Maryland was a 63-54 victor behind 23 points from Eric Ayala. Aaron Wiggins added 14 points for the Terps. James Bouknight led UConn with 15 points and five rebounds.
WEST: 2 Iowa (22-8) over 15 Grand Canyon (17-7): Iowa cruised to an 86-74 win behind 24 points and six rebounds from Luka Garza. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points, eight boards and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 18 points to lead Grand Canyon.
WEST: 6 USC (23-7) over 11 Drake (26-5): Evan Mobley scored 17 points and 11 rebounds for USC in a 72-56 win. Tahj Eaddy added 9 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Trojans. Joseph Yesufu topped Drake with 26 points.
EAST: 2 Alabama (25-6) over 15 Iona (12-6): Alabama used a strong finish to take a 68-55 win. Herbert Jones had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the victory.
WEST: 5 Creighton (21-8) over 12 UC Santa Barbara (22-5): Christian Bishop made two late free throws and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Creighton in a 63-62 win. Marcus Zegarowski had a team-high 17 points with seven assists.
EAST: 1 Michigan (21-4) over 16 Texas Southern (17-9): Mike Smith had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds for Michigan in an 82-66 win. Hunter Dickson added 16 points. Michael Weathers led Texas Southern with 24 points.
EAST: 8 LSU (19-9) over 9 St. Bonaventure (16-5): Cameron Thomas poured in 27 points while Aundre Hyatt (13 points, 10 rebounds), Darius Days (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Trendon Watford (11 points 11 rebounds) all had double-doubles for LSU in a 76-61 win.
WEST: 3 Kansas (21-8) over 14 Eastern Washington (16-8): Kansas came back from down 10 to win 93-84. David McCormack had 22 points and nine rebounds, Ochai Agbaji put in 21 with seven boards and Marcus Garrett added 20 with eight rebounds in the victory. Tanner Groves led Eastern Washington with 35 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
EAST: 4 Florida State (17-6) over 13 UNC Greensboro (21-9): Florida State held of fa state charge in a 64-54 win. RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points and added seven rebounds to lead the Seminoles. Isaiah Miller led Greensboro with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.
EAST: 5 Colorado (23-8) over 12 Georgetown (13-13): Jabari Walker scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Buffaloes in a dominant 96-73 win. D’Shawn Schwartz added 18 points while McKinley Wright IV had 12 points and 13 assists. Qudus Wahab topped Georgetown with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
NIT SCOREBOARD
Memphis 71 Dayton 60
Mississippi State 74 Saint Louis 68