(KMAland) -- Three double-digit seeds advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday in NCAA Tournament action.

The full rundown from Sunday below:

MIDWEST: 12 Oregon State (19-12) over 4 Oklahoma State (21-9): Ethan Thompson dropped in 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Oregon State in an 80-70 win. Cade Cunningham had 24 points for Oklahoma State.

SOUTH: 5 Villanova (18-6) over 13 North Texas (18-10): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Villanova rolled to an 84-61 win. 

SOUTH: 15 Oral Roberts (18-10) over 7 Florida (15-10): Kevin Obanor had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Oral Roberts pulled another upset, 81-78. Tre Mann led Florida with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. 

MIDWEST: 2 Houston (26-3) over 10 Rutgers (16-12): Houston used a 14-2 run in the final five minutes to win 63-60. The Cougars got 22 points and nine rebounds from Quentin Grimes in the win. Geo Baker topped Rutgers with 14 points and four assists. 

MIDWEST: 11 Syracuse (18-9) over 3 West Virginia (19-10): Buddy Boeheim had another big game with 25 points on six made 3s to lead Syracuse in a 75-72 win. Sean McNeil sacred 23 points for West Virginia. 

SOUTH: 3 Arkansas (24-6) over 6 Texas Tech (18-11): Arkansas edged past Texas Tech, 68-66. Justin Smith scored 20 points with six rebounds to lead the Razorbacks. Terrence Shannon topped Texas Tech with 20 points. 

SOUTH: 1 Baylor (24-2) over 9 Wisconsin (18-13): Davion Mitchell led Baylor with 16 points and eight assists in a 76-63 win. Jared Butler added 16 points, and Matthew Mayer scored a game-high 17 off the bench. 

MIDWEST: 8 Loyola Chicago (26-4) over 1 Illinois (24-7): Cameron Krutwig had 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Loyola in the 71-58 upset win. Kofi Cockburn finished with 21 points and nine boards for Illinois.

