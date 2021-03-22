(KMAland) -- Creighton moved to the Sweet 16 while Iowa and Kansas were both routed by PAC 12 schools on Monday in NCAA men’s basketball tournament action.
WEST: 7 Oregon (21-6) over Iowa (22-9): Oregon used a 10-0 run to the finish the first half and cruised to a 95-80 win behind 23 points and seven assists from Chris Duarte. LJ Figueroa added 21 points and seven boards for the Ducks. Luka Garza scored 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Iowa.
WEST: 5 Creighton (22-8) over 13 Ohio (17-8): Creighton qualified for their first Sweet 16 with a 72-58 victory. Marcus Zegarowksi had 20 points while Christian Bishop added 12 points and 15 rebounds.
WEST: 6 USC (24-7) over 3 Kansas (21-9): USC dominated the matchup, rolling to an 85-51 victory. Isaiah Mobley had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Evan Mobley added 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Marcus Garrett was the only player in double figures for Kansas with 15 points.
EAST: 2 Alabama (26-6) over 10 Maryland (17-14): Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and John Petty put in 20 to send Alabama to a 96-77 victory. Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points for Maryland.
EAST: 4 Florida State (18-6) over 5 Colorado (23-9): Florida State rolled to a 71-53 win behind 22 points, five rebounds and four assists from Anthony Polite.
EAST: 1 Michigan (22-4) over 8 LSU (19-10): Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown had 21 points each for Michigan in an 86-78 win over LSU. Cameron Thomas led the Tigers with 30 points while Javonte Smart added 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
EAST: 11 UCLA (20-9) over 14 Abilene Christian (24-5): Johnny Juzang put in 17 points to lead UCLA in a dominant 67-47 win.
WEST: 1 Gonzaga (28-0) over 8 Oklahoma (16-11): Drew Timme dropped in 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Gonzaga in an 87-71 win. Austin Reaves topped Oklahoma with 27 points.
CBI TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Stetson 53 Bowling Green 52
Coastal Carolina 93 Bryant 82
Pepperinde 80 Longwood 66
Bellarmine 77 Army 67