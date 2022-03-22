(Evansville) -- Northwest Missouri State's bid for a third consecutive national title is still alive after a 61-43 win over Bentley in the Elite Eight.
The Bearcats (32-5) led 26-19 at the half and outscored Bentley 35-24 in the second half for the win.
Trevor Hudgins had 24 points off five 3-pointers while Diego Bernard posted a double-double with 12 point and 13 rebounds. Luke Waters added 11 points, and Wes Dreamer scored nine points.
The Bearcats will face either Nova Southeastern or Black Hills State in the Final Four on Thursday.