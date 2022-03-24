(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State beat Black Hills State, 70-57, on Thursday to advance back to the Division II Men’s National Championship game.
The Bearcats had five players in double figures, led by 17 from Luke Waters. Diego Bernard added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, Wes Dreamer posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double and Trevor Hudgins pitched in 11 points and six assists. Isaiah Jackson also scored in double figures with 10 points and five boards.
Northwest will play for their third straight national championship on Saturday at 2:00 PM on CBS.