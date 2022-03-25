(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s remarkable turnaround season came to an end while Kansas advanced to the Elite Eight in regional men’s college basketball on Friday.
Iowa State (22-13): Iowa State’s remarkable turnaround season came to an end with a 70-56 loss to Miami (26-10) in the Sweet Sixteen. Tyrese Hunter and Gabe Kalscheur had a team-best 13 points each while Izaiah Brockington put in 11. ISU shot just 37.3% from the field and were 4-of-22 from 3 while turning it over 18 times.
Kansas (31-6): Kansas held off Providence (27-6) for a 66-61 win to advance to the Elite Eight. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Remy Martin scored 23 points with seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Jayhawks, which will meet Miami in the Elite Eight on Sunday.
Also in the Sweet Sixteen, Saint Peter’s upset Purdue and North Carolina took down UCLA.