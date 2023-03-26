Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton struggled with the physical San Diego State defense and had their season come to a finish with a loss on Sunday in regional men's college basketball. 

Creighton (24-13): Creighton’s season came to a finish with a 57-56 loss to San Diego State (31-6), who advances to the Final Four with the win. Creighton committed a foul with 1.2 remaining in a tie ballgame, allowing the Aztecs’ Darrion Trammell to make the game-winning fry throw. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Creighton. Arthur Kaluma and Baylor Scheierman added 12 apiece.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.