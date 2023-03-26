(KMAland) -- Creighton struggled with the physical San Diego State defense and had their season come to a finish with a loss on Sunday in regional men's college basketball.
Creighton (24-13): Creighton’s season came to a finish with a 57-56 loss to San Diego State (31-6), who advances to the Final Four with the win. Creighton committed a foul with 1.2 remaining in a tie ballgame, allowing the Aztecs’ Darrion Trammell to make the game-winning fry throw. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Creighton. Arthur Kaluma and Baylor Scheierman added 12 apiece.