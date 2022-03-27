(KMAland) -- Kansas used a big second half to advance to the Final Four in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday.
Kansas (32-6): Kansas rolled to a 76-50 win over Miami to advance on to New Orleans and the Final Four. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and David McCormack had 15 points of his own. Christian Braun put in 12 points with six boards and four assists, and Jalen Wilson had five points and 11 rebounds.
In the other men’s Elite Eight game on the day, North Carolina cruised to a 69-49 win over Saint Peter’s.