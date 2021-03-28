(KMAland) -- Oregon State, Houston, Baylor and Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight in men’s NCAA Tournament action on Saturday.
MIDWEST: 12 Oregon State (20-12) over 8 Loyola Chicago (26-5): Ethan Thompson put in 22 points and added four rebounds and four assists to lead Oregon State in a 65-58 win.
MIDWEST: 2 Houston (27-3) over 11 Syracuse (18-10): Justin Gorham had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Houston rolled to a 62-46 win.
SOUTH: 1 Baylor (25-2) over 5 Villanova (18-7): Adam Flagler led Baylor on a seven-point half-time comeback, scoring 16 points in a 62-51 win.
SOUHT: 3 Arkansas (25-6) over 15 Oral Roberts (18-11): Davonte Davis scored the game-winning hoop with just over three seconds left, and the Razorbacks advanced with a 72-70 victory. Jalen Tate added 22 points for Arkansas in the win.
NIT SCOREBOARD
Semifinal: Memphis 90 Colorado State 67
Semifinal: Mississippi State 84 Louisiana Tech 62