(KMAland) -- Gonzaga routed Creighton, and USC, Michigan and UCLA also advanced to the Elite Eight on Sunday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
WEST: 1 Gonzaga (29-0) over 5 Creighton (22-9): Creighton was no match for Gonzaga in an 83-65 victory for the Zags. Drew Timme had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for Gonzaga in the win. Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and eight assists. Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 19 points.
WEST: 6 USC (25-7) over 7 Oregon (21-7): Isaiah White topped USC with 22 points in an 82-68 win for the Trojans. Eugene Omoruyi had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks in the loss.
EAST: 1 Michigan (23-4) over 4 Florida State (18-7): Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Brandon Johns finished with 14 and six to lead Michigan in a 76-58 win. Franz Wagner added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
EAST: 11 UCLA (21-9) over 2 Alabama (26-7): Alabama forced overtime on a late shot in regulation, but UCLA used a 23-13 OT to win 88-78. Jaime Jaquez had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bruins in the win while Jules Bernard pitched in 17 of his own.
OTHER SCORES
NIT Championship: Memphis 77 Mississippi State 64
NIT Consolation: Louisiana Tech 76 Colorado State 74