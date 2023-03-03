(KMAland) -- Drake and Omaha both advanced in their conference tournaments, while UNI and UMKC saw their seasons come to an end in regional college basketball action Friday.
Northern Iowa (14-18): The Panthers dropped a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal to Bradley (24-8), 72-66. Bowen Born had a monster performance for UNI with 34 points while Michael Duax was the next-highest scorer with nine.
Drake (25-7): The Bulldogs advanced to a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal with a 74-62 win over Murray State (17-15). Tucker DeVries dropped 27 points and grabbed five boards, while Roman Penn had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Omaha (9-22) & Kansas City (11-21): Omaha advanced to the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals with a win over Kansas City. Frankie Fidler led four Mavericks in double figures with 21 points. Marquel Sutton and Dylan Brougham each had 15, while Jaeden Marshall added 13 off the bench. UMKC was led by 20 points and 11 rebounds from Tyler Andrews, while Rayquawndis Mitchell added 13.