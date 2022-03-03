(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State advanced in the MIAA Tournament while Iowa and Kansas both nabbed conference wins in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (25-5): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 72-50 win over Rogers State (16-12) in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament. Diego Bernard led the scoring with 18 points, Wes Dreamer hit five 3s and scored 15 off the bench and Trevor Hudgins had 12 with six assists and five rebounds. Isaiah Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats.
Iowa (22-8, 12-7): Keegan Murray had another big night with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks to lead Iowa in an 82-71 win at Michigan (16-12, 10-8). Jordan Bohannon made five 3s and scored 19 points, and Kris Murray added 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. Tony Perkins also scored 13 points for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas (24-6, 13-4): Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas in a 72-68 win over TCU (19-10, 8-9). Christian Braun hit for 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, Dajuan Harris pitched in 11 points and David McCormack added 10 points for the Jayhawks.