Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Northwest rolled, Missouri edged Florida and Creighton was routed by Villanova in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Northwest Missouri State (22-1): Northwest Missouri State routed Emporia State (11-12, 11-11), 100-61. Trevor Hudgens poured in 31 points and had five assists while Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to become the school’s all-time leading rebounder. DiegoBernard added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Creighton (17-7, 13-6): Creighton lost in Big East Conference play to Villanova (16-4, 11-3), 72-60. Mitch Ballock had a team-high 14 points for the Jays while Damien Jefferson had 13 and Marcus Zegarowski scored 10.

Missouri (15-7, 8-7): Dru Smith had 17 points, nine assists and six steals for Missouri in a 72-70 win over Florida (13-7, 9-6). Xavier Pinson and Mitchell Smith scored 14 points apiece, and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 12.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.