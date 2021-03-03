(KMAland) -- Northwest rolled, Missouri edged Florida and Creighton was routed by Villanova in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (22-1): Northwest Missouri State routed Emporia State (11-12, 11-11), 100-61. Trevor Hudgens poured in 31 points and had five assists while Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to become the school’s all-time leading rebounder. DiegoBernard added 18 points and nine rebounds.
Creighton (17-7, 13-6): Creighton lost in Big East Conference play to Villanova (16-4, 11-3), 72-60. Mitch Ballock had a team-high 14 points for the Jays while Damien Jefferson had 13 and Marcus Zegarowski scored 10.
Missouri (15-7, 8-7): Dru Smith had 17 points, nine assists and six steals for Missouri in a 72-70 win over Florida (13-7, 9-6). Xavier Pinson and Mitchell Smith scored 14 points apiece, and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 12.